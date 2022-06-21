Rock House Kids non-profit receives $5,000 grant towards safety improvements

ROCKFORD -- Rock House Kids, a non-profit that serves 250 inner-city youth of Rockford, has received a $5,000 grant from the J.L Clark Legacy Foundation towards improving safety.
Rock House Kids Executive Director, Dee Lacny said, “We are so blessed to have strong community supporters like J.L.Clark who have a heart for our kids and our mission. Their generous donation will help purchase 20 portable radios to help provide needed safety within our facility. Since there has been a dramatic increase in violence in our area, we need to provide more protective measures to ensure the safety of all who step foot in Rock House Kids. Safety is our main priority for staff, volunteers and most importantly, the children we serve. The children need to know they are protected here because this is their safe haven and already know how unsafe they are on the streets.”
Rock House Kids provides free evening programming, mentoring, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials to kids in grades 1 through 12 four nights a week.