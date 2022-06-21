 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 108 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Boone, Winnebago, Lee, Kane, Ogle,
La Salle and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rock House Kids non-profit receives $5,000 grant towards safety improvements

ROCKFORD -- Rock House Kids, a non-profit that serves 250 inner-city youth of Rockford, has received a $5,000 grant from the J.L Clark Legacy Foundation towards improving safety.

Rock House Kids Executive Director, Dee Lacny said, “We are so blessed to have strong community supporters like J.L.Clark who have a heart for our kids and our mission. Their generous donation will help purchase 20 portable radios to help provide needed safety within our facility. Since there has been a dramatic increase in violence in our area, we need to provide more protective measures to ensure the safety of all who step foot in Rock House Kids. Safety is our main priority for staff, volunteers and most importantly, the children we serve. The children need to know they are protected here because this is their safe haven and already know how unsafe they are on the streets.”

Rock House Kids provides free evening programming, mentoring, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials to kids in grades 1 through 12 four nights a week. 

