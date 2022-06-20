Rock County Sheriffs office declared slow-no-wake on Rock River

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — Its almost officially summer and that means finding ways to stay cool. Boating is one way to do to do that.
Right over the border, the US Geological Survey Gauge is reading the water level for Lake Koshkonong is 8.10 feet. County Ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction be placed on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong when water levels exceed 8.00 feet on Lake Koshkonong.
The Rock River in Afton is currently only at 6.61 the county is required to have a slow-no-wake restriction placed on parts of the Rock River.
The Sheriff’s Office is providing public notice of the Rock River’s current slow-no-wake status. Deputies will begin placing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between the W B R Townline Road Bridge and Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong