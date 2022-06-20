 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rock County Sheriffs office declared slow-no-wake on Rock River

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — Its almost officially summer and that means finding ways to stay cool. Boating is one way to do to do that. 

Right over the border, the US Geological Survey Gauge is reading the water level for Lake Koshkonong is 8.10 feet. County Ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction be placed on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong when water levels exceed 8.00 feet on Lake Koshkonong. 

The Rock River in Afton is currently only at 6.61 the county is required to have a slow-no-wake restriction placed on parts of the Rock River. 

Slow-no-wake zone on Rock River

Rock County-- Rock River Status 

The Sheriff’s Office is providing public notice of the Rock River’s current slow-no-wake status. Deputies will begin placing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between the W B R Townline Road Bridge and Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong