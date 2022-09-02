Rock County Sheriff search for possible police impersonator

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. — On the evening of August 30, a female driver was stopped by who she believed was a Law Enforcement Officer.
The traffic stop happened on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road in Rock Township.
After briefly interacting with the female, a male suspect allowed her to leave the traffic stop.
Today the Rock County Sheriff's Office learned of this incident due to social media posts.
After talking with the female driver, the Rock County Sheriff's Office determined that the stop was not conducted by a Law Enforcement Officer.
According to the female driver, the male suspect was driving a dark-colored truck or SUV-type vehicle that had red and blue alternating lights in the upper front windshield.
The male suspect was described as white, about six feet tall, with brown hair and a goatee.
He was estimated to be early to mid-thirties with a slender build.
The male suspect was also wearing a black uniform short sleeve shirt, black pants, and a black baseball hat with a duty belt.
The female driver wasn't sure what equipment was hooked onto the belt.
Rock County Sheriff have released the information to make citizens aware of the potential impersonator.
Anyone with information on the male suspect is urged to call the Rock County Crime Stoppers line at 608-756-3636.