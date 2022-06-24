Rock County Sheriff deputy hospitalized after crash

ROCK COUNTY -- On June 23 around 3:50 p.m., Rock County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to an emergency call to assist another jurisdiction.
The other jurisdiction had a report of an individual with a gunshot wound.
While in route, around 3:50 p.m., a Deputy was involved in a crash with a tow truck at E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue in Turtle Township.
The Deputy and the occupants of the tow truck sustained minor injuries.
The Deputy remains hospitalized on June 24 with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.