Rock County raised to CDC's community 'High' level of COVID-19

ROCK COUNTY, WI -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised Rock County from "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community levels, based on the increased amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area.
To make this determination, the CDC weighs multiple metrics:
- New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
- The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
- Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days
Data on new cases acts as a early warning indicator of potential increases in the healthcare system strain in the event of higher COVID-19 levels.
Despite the recent increases in hospitalizations in Rock County, deaths due to COVID-19 have not increased to the same extent between March and May of this year.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic in Rock County has greatly improved since our peak in January 2022, the recent increase in hospitalizations is an indicator that it is time to take additional precautions as a preventative measure,” stated Katrina Harwood, Health Officer.
The CDC recommends these guidelines for individuals living in a high COVID-19 community level:
- Wear a mask indoors in public places
- Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Get tested right away if you feel or have symptoms