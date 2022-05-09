Rock County offering Boater Safety Education courses

Rock County – The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering two 8-hour Boater Safety Education courses this summer for ages 12 and up.
Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989 is required by law to complete a Boater Safety Education course before legally operating a motorized boat or personal watercraft.
Registration is now open for Class #1.
Registration for Class #2 will open the week of June 6.
To reserve a seat, complete the online enrollment form.
Upon submitting, there will be an onscreen confirmation message detailing the information about the mandatory in-person registration meeting.
The student (and guardian if the student is underage) must attend the mandatory registration meeting before taking the course.
Course materials will be distributed at the in-person registration meeting.
Class sizes will be limited to 30 students and there is a $10 fee.
Class information is as follows:
Class #1
Mandatory Registration: May 24, at 6 p.m. at Rock County Fairgrounds in Stock Pavilion
Class: June 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rock County Fairgrounds in Stock Pavilion
Class #2
Mandatory Registration: June 20, at 6 p.m. at Edgerton Conservation Club
Class: July 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edgerton Conservation Club