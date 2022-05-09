 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock County offering Boater Safety Education courses

  • Updated
  • 0
IDNR reminds boaters of safety, stepping up patrols
By adwpadmin

Rock County – The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering two 8-hour Boater Safety Education courses this summer for ages 12 and up.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1989 is required by law to complete a Boater Safety Education course before legally operating a motorized boat or personal watercraft.

Registration is now open for Class #1.

Registration for Class #2 will open the week of June 6.

To reserve a seat, complete the online enrollment form.

Upon submitting, there will be an onscreen confirmation message detailing the information about the mandatory in-person registration meeting.

The student (and guardian if the student is underage) must attend the mandatory registration meeting before taking the course.

Course materials will be distributed at the in-person registration meeting.

Class sizes will be limited to 30 students and there is a $10 fee.

Class information is as follows:

Class #1

Mandatory Registration: May 24, at 6 p.m. at Rock County Fairgrounds in Stock Pavilion

Class: June 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rock County Fairgrounds in Stock Pavilion

Class #2

Mandatory Registration: June 20, at 6 p.m. at Edgerton Conservation Club

Class: July 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edgerton Conservation Club

Recommended for you