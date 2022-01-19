Rochelle's Hickory Grove set to be demolished

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A well-known building in Rochelle is coming down.
Officials in the Hub City commemorated the start of demolishing the Hickory Grove Banquet Center Wednesday morning.
City officials say the building, formerly known as the Vagabond Resort, is damaged beyond repair.
The City of Rochelle bought the property in 2020 and received a grant of more than $360,000 through the Rebuild Illinois program in 2021. The grant will cover the cost of tearing down the building.
Hickory Grove was open for decades as a restaurant, hotel, and recreation center. According to the City, the building has a rich history in the Rochelle community, hosting bands, dances, and various family celebrations.
The City says staff are already making plans for how to redevelop the property.