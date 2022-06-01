Rochelle resident looking for a new home in a evolving housing market

ROSCOE-ROCKTON Il. (WREX)— Prices for everything has increased over the past few months. Unfortunately that is why one middle school teacher is house hunting. While house hunting might be fun for some but it has proven to be quite the opposite for one Rochelle resident.
Kelsi Eyster, a current Rochelle resident is searching for a new home closer to her school in Roscoe-Rockton school district. Everyday, Eyster travels 40 miles to and from work, with gas prices sky-rocketing over the past month her daily commute is becoming a large financial burden.
Over the past six months there hasn't been a magical cure to finding a house either: housing inventory keeps hitting new lows, interest rates are up, however Eyster's buying power is down meaning she needs to re-calculate her other expenses, prices on houses keep rising causing more issues in the long run.
Eyster has one sage piece of advice for those looking at buying a house in today's market, “I’d like to share with others out there looking for a home now. It takes patience."
In April sales fell for the third time in the last year, although the drop was just 1.5%, falling from 388 homes sold last year in April in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties, to 382 sold the year. The market-wide rolling average price went up 1.4% from $161,693 last April to $163,937 last month. This was the smallest price increase since a stretch running March to May in 2019, when prices fell less than 1%.
Blackhawk Bank lender Jared Falwell says that there is no quick fix to the housing market, that he and his team are trying to find new and creative ways to get purchase prices higher. "As home prices keep escalating and now mortgage rates are rising. We’re also looking to pay down miscellaneous debt to afford a higher mortgage payment. In general, we have to come up with more income or reduced debt. There’s no one fix, no magical fix.”