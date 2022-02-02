Rochelle Police announce new Deputy Chief

ROCHELLE (WREX) — The Rochelle Police Department has a new Deputy Police Chief.
Rochelle Police announced Wednesday that Terry Inman has been promoted to Deputy Police Chief.
Inman has served with the Rochelle Police Department since 2001. According to RPD, he was a patrol officer for three years and has been a detective for 17 years. He has also served as Rochelle's Emergency Management Coordinator for the last five years.
"Terry's demonstrated leadership and professionalism in all situations make him an excellent choice for the position," said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. "I have complete confidence in his ability to join the leadership team of the RPD."
Inman is a Rochelle native and graduate of Rochelle Township High School. He served in the U.S. Navy after his high school graduation.
"I am humbled and excited to be selected," Inman said. "I look forward to the future challenges and successes in the role and within our department."
Inman serves as a member of the Illinois Attorney General's Internet Task Force, Illinois Law Enforcement Alert System Mobile Field Force and Child Death Review Team.
"DC Inman is a highly-educated, top-notch professional in the field of law enforcement," said Rochelle Police Chief Eric Higby. "I look forward to watching him grow in this new position."
Inman fills the position vacated by the retirement of former Deputy Chief Jeff Leininger.