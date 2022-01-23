Rochelle man killed in head-on car crash Friday morning

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rochelle man is dead after a head-on crash in rural Ogle County.
According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, George Hall III, 81-years-old of Rochelle, was traveling west on Illinois Rt. 64 just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.
Investigators say Hall's vehicle crossed over the center line of the highway near the intersection with Moore Rd., colliding with another vehicle traveling east.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.