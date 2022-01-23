 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected for the
Monday morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin late tonight, with the
highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning
commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely during the Monday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Rochelle man killed in head-on car crash Friday morning

crash generic
By Maggie Polsean

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rochelle man is dead after a head-on crash in rural Ogle County.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, George Hall III, 81-years-old of Rochelle, was traveling west on Illinois Rt. 64 just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

Investigators say Hall's vehicle crossed over the center line of the highway near the intersection with Moore Rd., colliding with another vehicle traveling east.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

