Robotics competition comes to Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition (R2OC) announced today that the 11th annual R2OC is set for this Saturday at the Rock Valley College PE Center.
A co-production of the Flaming Monkeys Robotics (Belvidere), Rockford Robotics, Stateline Robotics (Rockton), and Winnovation (Winnebago and Pecatonica), this year’s R2OC will feature 32 teams from five states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin). Event admission is free and action is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., lasting until approximately 5 p.m. Saturday.
“On behalf of the R2OC Committee, we’re thrilled to help provide opportunities for area high school students to showcase and apply their skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by designing, building and programming robots in a competitive format,” said Karen Hill, R2OC co-chair and lead mentor for Winnovation. “This is a varsity sport for the mind that helps students develop the soft and technical skills necessary to succeed in high school, college and beyond – an important byproduct that means so much to our community.”
Women in STEM have been a traditionally underrepresented group, with studies showing women make up less than 30 percent of people in STEM careers. Jordyn Roscoe of Winnovation looks to help girls make a smooth transition to the robotics team.
"Every year toward the end of the school year we go and do 8th grade recruitment," Roscoe, a junior at Winnebago High School, said. "We make sure we have a female representative from the team at each one. One of the big things I was afraid of when I was going into the team was that I would be the only female there. When we did the 8th grade recruitment when I was in 8th grade, I saw the female representative from the team and I was like, 'OK, I won't be alone.'"
Saturday's competition promises to bring a lot of action and excitement for people who want to check it out.
"Come competition, even when you're in the pits working on your robot, changing your batteries, changing your bumpers and all that, you can hear all the robots driving, sometimes you hear them crash into stuff," Flaming Monkeys Robotics team member Cole Jones said. "It's very fun. The chaos, I like it for some reason."
Founded in 2012, R2OC is again highlighted by its significant giveback programs. For the seventh-straight year, R2OC is awarding post-secondary education scholarships to participating juniors and seniors, including $500 (one student), $1,000 (three students) and $1,500 (one student) denominations. Additionally, R2OC has earmarked up to $5,000 in grant funding for robotics programming expenses available exclusively for youth robotics programs based in Boone, Stephenson and Winnebago counties—the three counties represented by the event’s founding teams. Moreover, teams and event attendees are encouraged to support the 2023 R2OC Donation Drive by bringing canned foods, feminine hygiene products and/or toiletries to the event for the Rockford Rescue Mission.
This off-season event is derived from the international FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), which combines sports with the rigors of science and technology. FIRST Robotics Competition is the varsity sport for the mind, featuring teams of 10 or more high school students who are challenged to: build and program a robot to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors; raise funds; design a team brand; and hone teamwork skills.