Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways. Flooding along creeks and small
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected through this
morning. Additional rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain
are possible late tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Roads washed out in Stephenson County from Sunday morning flash flooding

Freeport Flooding 1

Photo of flash flooding across AYP Road near Freeport on August 7, 2022.

 Kathy Hopkins Richards

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — Numerous roads have been damaged by flooding as heavy rain continues to fall across northern Illinois Sunday morning.

The City of Freeport tells 13 News that Barley Ridge Rd., Moss Canyon Rd., and Sandy Point Rd. have been washed out due to flooding.

Illinois Rt. 75 on the east side of Freeport is also reported to have water flowing across the road.

City officials say flooding has caused roads throughout Freeport and Stephenson County to drop off by up to a foot with heavy rain expected to continue throughout the morning.

Street crews are going door-to-door to alert residents in the area about the flooding.

Freeport Flooding 2

Photo of flash flooding across AYP Road near Freeport on August 7, 2022.

13 News has also received reports and photos of flash flooding across AYP Rd. northwest of Freeport.

The National Weather Service says at least four to eight inches have fallen since midnight with more rain moving in into the early morning. An emergency manager reported to the NWS that water has flooded the city's road maintenance shed.

NWS also reports more than three inches of rain has fallen since midnight in Winnebago and DeKalb Counties.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for all of Stephenson County and eastern parts of Jo Daviess County until 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for all of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, and Winnebago Counties until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Remember, "turn around, don't drown" if you drive towards a flooded roadway. Only a few inches of flowing water could cause your car to float.

