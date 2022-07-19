Road Sealing in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO CO. (WREX) — Starting tomorrow July 20, 2022 temporary road closures should be expected for parts of Winnebago county due to seal coating the road.
The roads that will be closed will be:
Steward Road: from Owen Center to Meridian Rd. (Owen Twp.)
Brick School Road: from Pecatonica Rd. to Rt 70 (Pecatonica Twp.)
Winnebago Road: from Telegraph Rd. to Rt 70 (Burritt Twp.)
Construction should be completed by Friday July 29, 2022 depending on the weather. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes during this construction time.