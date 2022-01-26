RMTD set to receive $16M for renovations, expansion of Mulberry facility

METRO EAST, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $600 million has been awarded to transit providers across the state—including in Rockford.
The funding is from the second round of competitive grants awarded as part of $355 million identified in Rebuild Illinois to invest in transit outside of the Chicago area. A total of 37 transit systems are receiving $111.4 million to advance 51 projects.
Rockford's Mass Transit District has been awarded $16 million for renovation and expansion of its facility in the 500 block of Mulberry St.
“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
A full list of recipients can be viewed by visiting IDOT’s Public Transportation Providers page or by clicking here.