Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 108 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Boone, Winnebago, Lee, Kane, Ogle,
La Salle and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

RMTD adds stops to night and weekend services

By Kristin Crowley

ROCKFORD (WREX)— The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) is please to announce that starting Sunday, June 26, 2022, it will add a stop at the Walmart on Central and Riverside on the #41 Sunday Auburn and Rockton route and also at night on the #31 Auburn and Rockton route.

The bus will pick up passengers forty minutes after each hour on both the Sunday and Night route. The stop at Walmart will be immediately before the stop at North Towne Mall.

“This request came up during our recent Comprehensive Mobility Study, and is also something our drivers have been telling us is needed. We are so very excited to finally be able to add this stop for our riders.” RMTD Marketing and Communications Manager Lisa Brown states.

The service to this Walmart location will start this Sunday, June 26th. RMTD will stop at Walmart at Central and Riverside hourly, starting at 9:40 am, with the last stop at 4:40 pm on Sundays.

Beginning Monday, June 27th, RMTD night service will be at this Walmart location at starting at 6:40 pm and will stop hourly until 11:40 pm.

For more information about this service, riders should call 815.961.9000 or go to the RMTD website at rmtd.org.

