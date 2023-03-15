 Skip to main content
Rising Stars rosters selected for postseason hoops All-Star Game

By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College will once again host the Rising Stars high school basketball All-Star Game for senior players around the area. A committee selected some of the top talent from the NIC-10 boys and girls to face off with standouts from other area conferences.

The Rising Stars games will take place April 15, at Rock Valley College.

Here's a look at the rosters and coaches for the all-star teams.

NIC-10 GIRLS STARS

Maggie Schmidt-Boylan

Reniyah Shirley-Freeport

Avery Green-Guilford

Lindsey Knuth-Guilford

Sydney Donaldson-Guilford

Grace Vyborny-Harlem

Nikki Harrison-Harlem

Emma Clark-Hononegah

Breacia Carter-Hononegah

TaMya Sago-Jefferson

COACH: Mike Jamerson-Guilford

AREA GIRLS STARS

Ella Grundstrom-Byron

Ava Kultgen-Byron

Harvest Day-Dixon

Ella Govig-Dixon

Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow

Sydney Carlson-Lutheran

Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound

Avery Demo-Rockford Christian

Evyn Carrier-Sycamore

Campbell Schrank-Winnebago

COACH: Eric Yerly-Byron

NIC-10 BOYS STARS

Adrian Agee-Auburn

Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn

Ethan Andre-Belvidere North

Aedan Campos-Boylan

Antonio Lewis-East

Matthew Hoarde-East

Carl Harris-East

Elijah Richmond-Freeport

Mekhi Doby-Guilford

Dane Dailing-Harlem

COACH: Chris Dixon-Guilford

AREA BOYS STARS

Owen Greenfield-Forreston

Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston

Blake Broege-Lutheran

Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran

Korbin Gann-Pecatonica

Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian

Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound

Leorence Kostka-South Beloit

Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley

Ray Maurchie-Winnebago

COACH: Matt Stucky-South Beloit 

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

