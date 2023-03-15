Rising Stars rosters selected for postseason hoops All-Star Game

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College will once again host the Rising Stars high school basketball All-Star Game for senior players around the area. A committee selected some of the top talent from the NIC-10 boys and girls to face off with standouts from other area conferences.
The Rising Stars games will take place April 15, at Rock Valley College.
Here's a look at the rosters and coaches for the all-star teams.
NIC-10 GIRLS STARS
Maggie Schmidt-Boylan
Reniyah Shirley-Freeport
Avery Green-Guilford
Lindsey Knuth-Guilford
Sydney Donaldson-Guilford
Grace Vyborny-Harlem
Nikki Harrison-Harlem
Emma Clark-Hononegah
Breacia Carter-Hononegah
TaMya Sago-Jefferson
COACH: Mike Jamerson-Guilford
AREA GIRLS STARS
Ella Grundstrom-Byron
Ava Kultgen-Byron
Harvest Day-Dixon
Ella Govig-Dixon
Tianna Esser-Lena-Winslow
Sydney Carlson-Lutheran
Sydney Driscoll-River Ridge/Scales Mound
Avery Demo-Rockford Christian
Evyn Carrier-Sycamore
Campbell Schrank-Winnebago
COACH: Eric Yerly-Byron
NIC-10 BOYS STARS
Adrian Agee-Auburn
Brennan Horton Lee-Auburn
Ethan Andre-Belvidere North
Aedan Campos-Boylan
Antonio Lewis-East
Matthew Hoarde-East
Carl Harris-East
Elijah Richmond-Freeport
Mekhi Doby-Guilford
Dane Dailing-Harlem
COACH: Chris Dixon-Guilford
AREA BOYS STARS
Owen Greenfield-Forreston
Josh Bunting-Genoa-Kingston
Blake Broege-Lutheran
Walt Hill Jr.-Lutheran
Korbin Gann-Pecatonica
Kevion Cummings-Rockford Christian
Jacob Duerr-Scales Mound
Leorence Kostka-South Beloit
Alex Rahn-Stillman Valley
Ray Maurchie-Winnebago
COACH: Matt Stucky-South Beloit