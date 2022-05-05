RFD Airport project halted after endangered species concern

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) officials announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have started formal consultation under Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act.
Development of the $50 million cargo expansion project continues in compliance with the US Fish and Wildlife Service regulations.
“Starting in the fall of 2021, the FAA initiated informal consultation, including investigating the potential effects of the cargo expansion on the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee that was reported at the airport,” said Zack Oakley, Deputy Director of Operations and Planning at RFD.
“The Biological Assessment identified that the expansion project may affect or likely to adversely affect the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee.
The cargo expansion project has significant impacts for the Rockford region, including the creation of 600 permanent airport jobs.
However, the airport has agreed that construction on the cargo expansion project will continue to be suspended until the formal environmental consultation work has been completed by this fall by the FAA and USFWS.
Throughout RFD's numerous development projects, the airport continues to demonstrate awareness of environmental impacts.