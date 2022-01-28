Review board scheduled to vote on Mercyhealth's Rockton Ave. campus in March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've learned when the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board could vote to keep Mercyhealth's N. Rockton Ave. campus open.
According to the City of Rockford, the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board is tentatively scheduled to vote on the application to keep the hospital open on March 15. In a statement released Friday, Mayor McNamara says he's hopeful the board will make the right decision.
“I am not naïve. I know that it’s fairly easy for a hospital to close under the current state rules. However, I hope that the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board listened to the residents most impacted by this closure. I hope they heard that some of our community’s most vulnerable have been harmed the most by the systematically reduced of services on the west side,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “It’s never too late to do the right thing. I urge the Mercy Board and the Review Board to keep the west-side hospital open.”
The review board held a public hearing earlier this week.
Dozens of community members signed up to speak during the hearing as well as several employees with Mercyhealth, including the health system's CEO, Javon Bea.
The hearing was requested by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, who also spoke during the hearing.
If you missed your chance to speak during the meeting, you can still share your thoughts with the review board.
The board is taking written comments until February 23 at DPH.HFSRB.PublicHearings@Illinois.gov.