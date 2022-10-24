Returning to fall cozy weather is in the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you got to enjoy the final tastes of fall warmth today as we see temperatures tumble back to more seasonable range. A cold front moves through tonight bringing with it rain and the cooler temperatures.
We started the week off with a few morning showers which moved out rather quickly, the rest of the day saw dry conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty southerly winds that helped our temperatures reach the upper 70s again.
The cold front is slowly moving through Iowa and will arrive later tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing with it soaking rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.
Tuesday remains cloudy, cool and rainy so take out your favorite fall sweater and soup as we will only see temperatures in the upper 50s for the day.
Light rain showers continue into the morning hours of Wednesday, but the day overall will not be a washout. Expect total rainfall amounts to be between an inch to almost two inches by Wednesday morning.
Behind this system, temperatures stay cool, and skies remain sunny. Daily highs will be in the upper 50s warming to the low 60s by the end of the week.