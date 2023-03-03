 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Restaurants feature Friday fish fry options

  • Updated
  • 0
Olympic Fish Fry

Restaurants try to keep up with demand for fried fish, especially during Lent.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the Lent season in full effect, restaurants around the Rockford area are featuring the Friday fish fry special. It's a tradition that started when Catholic immigrants came to the United States, bringing with them the custom of not eating meat on Fridays. Now, it's a popular option for just about anyone looking for a good meal on a Friday night.

"Our Friday sales are usually double what they are any other day of the week," said Zak Rotello, general manager of the Olympic Tavern. "We have a lot of cooks in there. Our kitchen crew does such a great job, I gotta give them some props."

Fried cod is a staple at most restaurants, and a Midwest favorite, but the Olympic Tavern brings in fresh seafood 2-3 times per week to try to offer multiple seafood dishes.

"On the menu right now we have pan-fried bluegill, blackened snapper," Rotello said. "Definitely just something we up on the menu around this time of year."

Lent runs through Thu., April 6, three days before Easter Sunday. Expect to see the Friday fish fry through then, although many places in Northern Illinois and Wisconsin offer it year-round.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you