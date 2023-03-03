Restaurants feature Friday fish fry options

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the Lent season in full effect, restaurants around the Rockford area are featuring the Friday fish fry special. It's a tradition that started when Catholic immigrants came to the United States, bringing with them the custom of not eating meat on Fridays. Now, it's a popular option for just about anyone looking for a good meal on a Friday night.
"Our Friday sales are usually double what they are any other day of the week," said Zak Rotello, general manager of the Olympic Tavern. "We have a lot of cooks in there. Our kitchen crew does such a great job, I gotta give them some props."
Fried cod is a staple at most restaurants, and a Midwest favorite, but the Olympic Tavern brings in fresh seafood 2-3 times per week to try to offer multiple seafood dishes.
"On the menu right now we have pan-fried bluegill, blackened snapper," Rotello said. "Definitely just something we up on the menu around this time of year."
Lent runs through Thu., April 6, three days before Easter Sunday. Expect to see the Friday fish fry through then, although many places in Northern Illinois and Wisconsin offer it year-round.