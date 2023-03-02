Residents and Local Companies Prepare for Incoming Winter Storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 600 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.3 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.0 feet on 02/12/2009.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.02  7 pm 3/02   4.6  3.8  3.5  3.1

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.18  8 am 3/02         0.06       5.00  12 am 3/03


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.2 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Residents and Local Companies Prepare for Incoming Winter Storm

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD -- Another winter storm is approaching the stateline, leading into severe weather preparedness week, but safety is still the top priority.

Some ways to practice safety is through methods like staying inside when there is bad weather, getting your home in order and canceling travel plans.

Meteorologist Matt Friedlein, at the National Weather Service Center, says preparing for any kind of weather is the best way to stay to be ready.

"Severe weather preparedness week provides the opportunity for residents to get reacquired with the fact that spring and summer are approaching," he said.

"This is the perfect time to go over plans at home, at work, and in between as well."

Last week's ice storm was a great reminder to residents on just how much storms can impact thousands. 

Com-Ed External Affairs Manager, George Gualrapp, says his crews worked overtime in assisting residents with power outages and are even doubling employees this time around.

"This storm we are looking at 300 crews coming in from the outside making sure we have enough people there so that we don't have that extended outage like last week."

An entire community working overtime to keep us safe.

"It's called the C-C and E, cruise communication and equipment," explained Gaulrapp.

We want to make sure we are doing everything right, making sure we have the crews on hand, communicating with municipalities and having the right equipment at the right place so when something goes out, we can get the equipment there and fix it."

