Residential structure fire brought under control with no injuries

ROCKFORD -- On Monday, May 16 at 12:50 p.m., The Rockford Fire Department responded to the 200 block of North Rockford Avenue for a residential structure fire.
Upon arrival, fire crews reported a two-story structure with heavy fire on the exterior of the building from the backyard.
After a hose line was laid and the first fire engine attacked the main body of the fire, additional fire crews arrived to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.
All occupants of the home were able to self-evacuate with no injuries.
Crews continued to work on-scene to salvage the damage and the Rockford Building Department condemned the structure.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.