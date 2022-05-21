Republican candidates make campaign stop in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A high-profile candidate to challenge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned with other statewide Republican candidates Saturday in Rockford.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, one of the six Republican candidates for Illinois Governor, made a campaign stop in the Forest City Saturday.
He was joined by many other Republican candidates for statewide offices, including Tom Demmer, the State Representative for District 90, who is running for Illinois Treasurer.
Irvin, at Saturday's press event, doubled down on promises to reduce crime, cut taxes, and spur economic growth in Winnebago County.
"We attracted new businesses, new residents, we built up our economy so we were able to reduce taxes so people could afford to live in their homes," Irvin says. "We want to do the same in Winnebago County."
On Tuesday, Republican candidates for Governor will take part in a televised forum. 13 WREX is joining with hosts NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago to bring you the debate.
The one-hour forum will air live on 13 WREX Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. as well as streaming on our 13 News app.