Republican candidate forum to air on 13 WREX, May 24

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, May 24th at 6 p.m., 13 WREX will join NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV) in Chicago as they host a televised forum for Republican candidates competing for the party's nomination in the upcoming 2022 election.
Partners of the forum include the Chicago Urban League, The Latino Policy Forum, and the Union League Club of Chicago.
The program will be moderated by NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Telemundo Chicago anchor Anabel Monge will field questions from the audience.
The one-hour forum will air live on 13 WREX and our 13 WREX App for your streaming device.