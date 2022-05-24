Republican candidate forum answers questions about pandemic, Biden

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, May 24th, 13 WREX joined NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV) in Chicago as they hosted a televised forum for Republican candidates competing for the party's nomination in the upcoming 2022 election.
Partners of the forum included the Chicago Urban League, The Latino Policy Forum, and the Union League Club of Chicago.
The program was moderated by NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Telemundo Chicago anchor Anabel Monge fielded questions from the audience.
Candidates featured were Richard Irvin, Paul Schimpf, and Max Solomon.
Mary Ann Ahern posed several "yes" or "no" questions to the candidates. Some are featured below:
Question 1: "Do you believe Joe Biden won the Presidency?"
Schimpf: "Yes."
Irving: "Yes, Joe Biden is the president."
Solomon: "No."
Question 2: "Do you support black lives matter?"
Solomon: "No."
Schimpf: "No."
Irving: "I think we all agree that black lives matter. All lives matter. Black, White, Latino, Indian, Asian, and Black Lives Matter no more, no less.
Question 3: "After living through the pandemic, what now? What would you do if there is an increase in COVID cases as governor? Would you reinstate a mask mandate?"
Solomon: "No."
Schimpf: "No."
Irving: "No."
At this point, Mary Ann Ahern told Irving, "Well, you did have one in Aurora."
To which Irving said, "We did not have a mask mandate. The state did...Pritzker had a mask mandate."
Mary Ann Ahern then had each candidate close the program with a statement.
Max Solomon: "Listen, gentlemen. On the best day of my life, I raised my right hand and I became a citizen. Of the best country in the world, the United States of America. I came in with $40 and lost at the airport. I had nothing but hope. And a wish for a better tomorrow. I've been blessed personally academically, and I thank God for this state of Illinois and the country of the United States. I stand before you today, humble. The fact that I'm standing here running for governor in the state of Illinois... I ask for your support. Go to my website. As you heard, I'm a very poor boy."
Richard Irvin: "I'm a combat veteran who served our country proudly... I love the state of Illinois. I'm a former prosecutor, personally put five criminals behind bars and work directly with the police to keep our community safe. Here in Illinois, I'm the mayor of the second largest city state of Illinois, with a proven track record proving of reducing crime by supporting our men and women who wear the bank by reducing taxes, by expanding our tax base and tracking businesses into into the city and giving money back to the taxpayers by attracting new jobs and new people and residents and getting things done... We need a governor who's gonna do that exact same thing for the state of Illinois. And that's exactly what I'll do."
Paul Schimpf: "Even if you haven't heard me before tonight, you've actually been trusting me for over 30 years. You trusted me as a marine core infantry officer to make sure the young Marines and sailors under my command were kept safe. You trusted me as a Marine Core prosecutor. You trusted me to represent the United States. In the trial of Saddam Hussein, advising and mentoring the Iraqi prosecutors, I'm asking you to trust me one more time when Carolyn Schofield and I talk about a new start for Illinois. That's not just the name of our economic agenda. A new start for Illinois means a governor and a Lieutenant governor. We're not beholden to the billionaires, though political operatives or the special interest groups. If you want a governor who is going to tell you the truth, work hard, keep his promises and lead in a way that brings our state together. Give me your trust and your vote. Thank you."
WREX-13 News continues to follow this story. Check back for updates.