Report: Rockford among least affordable cities to live, work in the US

A view of downtown Rockford across the Rock River

 By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new report from Good Hire, a background checking company, analyzed data from 155 US cities, with a labor force of more than 150,000, to find the best cities for opportunity and affordability in 2022.

Los Angeles took first place as the least affordable city in the country, to no surprise.

However, what was surprising was Rockford being listed as the 9th least affordable city in the nation. 

Good Hire says the following factors were used for the lists:

  1. Wage Growth (20% weight)
  2. Unemployment Rate (10% weight)
  3. Job Growth (20% weight)
  4. Percentage of Jobs Open (10% weight)
  5. Renter Affordability (15% weight)
  6. Homeowner Affordability (15% weight)
  7. Real Per Capita Personal Income (10% weight)

Here are the top 10 Most Affordable Cities

  1. Sioux Falls, SD
  2. Reno, NV
  3. Provo, UT
  4. Madison, WI
  5. Huntsville, AL
  6. Charleston, SC
  7. Fayetteville, AR
  8. Ogden, UT
  9. Salt Lake City, UT
  10. Spartanburg, SC

Here are the top 10 least affordable cities

  1. Los Angeles, CA
  2. Hartford, CT
  3. Corpus Christi, TX
  4. Bakersfield, CA
  5. Shreveport, LA
  6. Modesto, CA
  7. El Paso, TX
  8. New York, NY
  9. Rockford, IL
  10. McAllen, TX

The study also names America’s best job markets and the most affordable housing markets for 2022.

