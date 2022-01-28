Rep. Cheri Bustos goes behind the scenes with the Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local representative got behind the scenes of the Rockford IceHogs Friday.
Cheri Bustos, U.S. Representative from the 17th District, visited the IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center for her 114th "Cheri on Shift" event.
During her visit, she met with IceHogs players and even got to drive the "Hamboni," the Zamboni used to clean the ice at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Bustos says driving the Zamboni was a unique experience for her.
"Everything from processing giant carp out of the river to pouring hot steel and pounding steel to changing light bulbs 30 feet up in a cherry picker on a street light," Rep. Bustos says. "I can tell you, it's hard to compete with driving a Zamboni."
Congresswoman Bustos launched her "Cheri on Shift" event series to get involved with the different careers that people work every day in the 17th District.
"The reason I like to job shadow people, see what they do for a living, you just realize at the end of the day how hard people work," Rep. Bustos says.
During her visit, the IceHogs gave Bustos her own Philipp Kurashev jersey. Kurashev played with the IceHogs in 2019 before making his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in 2021.