Reichel lifts IceHogs to win over Admirals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After totaling 28 goals during their first three matchups, the IceHogs and Admirals managed just three goals after a shootout at the BMO Center on Wednesday night. While both goalies stifled the explosive, division-leading offenses to only three tallies, forward Lukas Reichel snuck the IceHogs past the Admirals 2-1 despite Milwaukee netminder Yaroslav Askarov’s 36 saves.
Rockford goaltender Dylan Wells was also impressive turning 20 of 21 Milwaukee shots to earn the win and even the season series at two wins apiece.
Milwaukee scored the only goal of the first period at 9:42 after an IceHogs one-timer attempt was blocked at the Admirals’ blue line and forward Kiefer Sherwood skated down the ice to tap a shot that inched past Wells shortside.
Controlling the momentum for most of the game, the IceHogs racked up seven power play opportunities but struggled to even the score. An uneventful second frame saw two man advantages for Rockford including a four-minute power play, but the IceHogs couldn’t capitalize on the advantage. The Hogs finished the game 0-7 on the advantage.
Evening the score and finally getting on the board, Reichel caught a pass from Isaak Phillips from the high slot and sent a hard wrist shot fluttering off, up, and over Askarov’s glove from the right face-off circle at 14:14 in the final stanza.
After a scoreless overtime, the division rivals went to a shootout where Reichel once again solved Askarov for the only goal in the skills competition. As Askarov came out of the net to challenge the shot, Reichel tossed another fluttering shot over the top of the Milwaukee goalie.
The IceHogs have won three straight games in six of their last seven dating back to Nov. 19.
