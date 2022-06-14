Record-setting temperatures last into Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's heat streak may break a couple more records before we see a little relief late this week. Watch out for more storms during the transition to slightly cooler weather.
Hot through Wednesday:
Tuesday's record looks to be tied, at the least, as temperatures hit 98° in Rockford. The heat index is well into the triple digits through the evening, so continue to avoid the heat and find ways to cool off.
Overnight, the weather may set another record. June 15th's low temperature record is 74°, set in 1994. The forecast calls for lows in the middle 70s, so we may tie or break another record during the very warm night. Make sure to find a cool place tonight, since the weather provides little relief.
Wednesday is a touch cooler than Tuesday, with highs in the middle 90s. This again is into record territory, with Wednesday's record at 95° set in 1994. The high humidity makes Wednesday feel like the triple digits again.
Because of the high heat extending through Wednesday, be careful with outdoor activities and drink lots of water.
Stormy Wednesday night:
A cold front comes through late Wednesday evening, providing some relief from the very hot weather. Strong to severe storms may be possible during the transition, however.
Look for the storms to arrive closer to midnight. The timing may not be great for severe weather, but the high heat provides a lot of energy.
Heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and brief tornadoes are all possible. Have many different ways to get alerts and be sure they are loud enough to wake you up just in case Wednesday night.
Comfortable summer weather:
Behind the cold front, we feel some relief from the heat. Temperatures fall back to the upper 80s Thursday. The humidity drops a ton too, which makes the warm weather feel comfortable instead of very muggy.
The weather keeps cooling into Friday and Saturday, with both days in the low 80s. Look for a lot of sunshine through this stretch.
We may warm back into the 90s by early next week. Look for the humidity to spike again, so the muggy weather may be right back in our area after a couple days.