Record breaking temperatures last for another day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford has gone 2-for-2 on record breaking days during this heat wave, and likely adds a 3rd this Thursday. After that, be ready for strong storms and a return to spring weather.
Hot through Thursday:
The weather stays hot, hazy, and humid (3 things we normally say in July) through Thursday. Continue to take it easy in the heat and drink a lot of water.
The heat index stays near 100 degrees early this evening, then temperatures only relax to the 80s over the rest of the evening. We may not drop below 70 degrees for another night in a row. This could lead to another low temperature record falling by Thursday morning. The weather stays partly cloudy, very humid, and warm overnight.
Thursday may not get as hot or as humid as Wednesday, but it still likely sets a high temperature record and feels much more like July. Look for highs in the low 90s again, with the heat index in the middle to upper 90s. We'll see mostly sunny and dry weather.
The sky remains hazy thanks to intense wildfires in New Mexico and other areas in the south to southwest.
Cooling off:
The weather falls back to May levels over the 2nd half of the week. Friday "cools" to the middle 80s, though the weather remains summer-like. There is a chance for strong storms in the evening. The severe weather risks remain low, but something to monitor. Heavy downpours may be a nuisance as well.
Storms likely clear out after Saturday morning. The rest of the day is cooler with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy weather.
The true cold front passes by on Sunday, dropping us again. We cool to the low 70s, which is right around average. There is a low chance for showers Sunday afternoon.
The weather remains at May levels early next week. Temperatures stay near 70 degrees. We get dry weather Monday and Tuesday, then showers may return after that.