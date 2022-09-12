Record breaking rain moves through the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers will continue for the first half of our day before we dry off, allowing lots of sunshine to return.
With a soggy Sunday, rain will continue to fall through most of Monday morning before dry conditions return. Yesterday, Rockford saw record breaking rainfall with a total of 4.34 inches of rain. The previous record was set at 4.22 inches. The last time Rockford saw this much rainfall in a single calendar day was 12 years ago on July 23rd, 2010, when 4.70" fell.
With the rain still falling, a Flood Watch is in effect for our entire area until 10 a.m. Showers will continue through midmorning as they will slowly start to taper off into the afternoon. Most of the heaviest rain will be seen through the early morning.
Some scattered showers may linger through the afternoon and early evening with most of the area drying off into tonight.
Temperatures today will stay chilly with forecast highs struggling to climb out of the lower 60's. The overnight hours will feel chilly as well with the lower 50's settling in. Cloud cover will clear into tomorrow morning allowing lots of sunshine to return.
Starting on Tuesday, sunshine and dry conditions will take over the rest of this week. Temperatures will also be on the rise. Tomorrow will bring back the middle 70's before the lower 80's return into the end of the week.