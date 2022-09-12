Record breaking rain moves through the Stateline

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois, including the following
counties, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected this morning.
Rainfall rates of up to a half inch per hour could occur with
the heaviest rain. Given the saturated conditions from
yesterday's heavy rainfall, this morning's rain could result
in some areas of renewed flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Record breaking rain moves through the Stateline

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers will continue for the first half of our day before we dry off, allowing lots of sunshine to return.

tonight 2.png

With a soggy Sunday, rain will continue to fall through most of Monday morning before dry conditions return. Yesterday, Rockford saw record breaking rainfall with a total of 4.34 inches of rain. The previous record was set at 4.22 inches. The last time Rockford saw this much rainfall in a single calendar day was 12 years ago on July 23rd, 2010, when 4.70" fell.

WREX.png

With the rain still falling, a Flood Watch is in effect for our entire area until 10 a.m. Showers will continue through midmorning as they will slowly start to taper off into the afternoon. Most of the heaviest rain will be seen through the early morning.

Some scattered showers may linger through the afternoon and early evening with most of the area drying off into tonight. 

Temperatures today will stay chilly with forecast highs struggling to climb out of the lower 60's. The overnight hours will feel chilly as well with the lower 50's settling in. Cloud cover will clear into tomorrow morning allowing lots of sunshine to return. 

Starting on Tuesday, sunshine and dry conditions will take over the rest of this week. Temperatures will also be on the rise. Tomorrow will bring back the middle 70's before the lower 80's return into the end of the week. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

