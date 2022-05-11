 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

Record breaking heat takes over northern Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
4 Day Temp and Heat Index Bar Graph.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer-like warmth continues to dominate through the rest of the week before storms return. 

Record-breaking:

tonight 1.png

Yesterday we broke records with the summertime heat, and we are on track to do the same this afternoon. The records for May 11th were set back in 2011 with a high of 91° and low of 63°. With a forecast high of 91° and overnight low of 69° for today, we are on track to break some records once again.

Wednesday will feature muggy conditions along with the heat as dew points will stay within the lower 70's. The weather will stay dry with a low chance for a stray shower but most of us will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. 

The heat index will fall between 95°-100° for very warm conditions. Drink plenty of water and try to limit time outside if you can. We do get some relief into the weekend.

Later tonight, we'll fall into the upper 60's with partly cloudy skies expected before another day of record warmth expected. 

Thursday's highs will climb into the lower 90's once again as sunshine dominates. We will likely be near record-breaking territory once again and potentially even Friday. 

Storms return:

SPC DAY 3.png

Friday will bring us back into the 80's as chances for storms also return. Our entire area is under a severe potential for Friday with some of us under a 2 out of 5. 

Storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are possible into Friday afternoon and evening. Details may still change as we are a few days out, stay tuned to the forecast. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

