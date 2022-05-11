Record breaking heat takes over northern Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer-like warmth continues to dominate through the rest of the week before storms return.
Record-breaking:
Yesterday we broke records with the summertime heat, and we are on track to do the same this afternoon. The records for May 11th were set back in 2011 with a high of 91° and low of 63°. With a forecast high of 91° and overnight low of 69° for today, we are on track to break some records once again.
Wednesday will feature muggy conditions along with the heat as dew points will stay within the lower 70's. The weather will stay dry with a low chance for a stray shower but most of us will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
The heat index will fall between 95°-100° for very warm conditions. Drink plenty of water and try to limit time outside if you can. We do get some relief into the weekend.
Later tonight, we'll fall into the upper 60's with partly cloudy skies expected before another day of record warmth expected.
Thursday's highs will climb into the lower 90's once again as sunshine dominates. We will likely be near record-breaking territory once again and potentially even Friday.
Storms return:
Friday will bring us back into the 80's as chances for storms also return. Our entire area is under a severe potential for Friday with some of us under a 2 out of 5.
Storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are possible into Friday afternoon and evening. Details may still change as we are a few days out, stay tuned to the forecast.