Record-breaking heat gets cut short by winter-like temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures heat up today before active weather moves through allowing cold air to take over for the foreseeable future.
Heading out the door this morning, Thursday is off to a mild start with some still hanging on to the 60's. Temperatures will quickly rise as we are expected to see record breaking heat into the afternoon.
Today's record high sits at 74°, the early afternoon is expected to warm to at least 75°. We'll see some sunshine and clouds until the afternoon and evening with showers and storms expected later today.
Along with record-breaking heat, this afternoon features a chance for an isolated stronger storm. Portions of our area to the northwest are under a 1 out of 5. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
A line of showers and storms will reach the area closer to 5 p.m. and move east. Some may not see any of the activity until the evening and overnight hours. Showers will linger early into Friday morning.
All this activity will be thanks to a strong cold front that will dramatically drop our temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30's with forecast highs remaining in the middle to upper 30's for the foreseeable future.
With the weekend staying cold, Saturday may even see some flurries with the rest of the weekend staying dry.