 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Record-breaking heat gets cut short by winter-like temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures heat up today before active weather moves through allowing cold air to take over for the foreseeable future.

start of the week w stops.png

Heading out the door this morning, Thursday is off to a mild start with some still hanging on to the 60's. Temperatures will quickly rise as we are expected to see record breaking heat into the afternoon. 

tonight 2.png

Today's record high sits at 74°, the early afternoon is expected to warm to at least 75°. We'll see some sunshine and clouds until the afternoon and evening with showers and storms expected later today. 

SPC DAY 1.png

Along with record-breaking heat, this afternoon features a chance for an isolated stronger storm. Portions of our area to the northwest are under a 1 out of 5. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. 

A line of showers and storms will reach the area closer to 5 p.m. and move east. Some may not see any of the activity until the evening and overnight hours. Showers will linger early into Friday morning. 

All this activity will be thanks to a strong cold front that will dramatically drop our temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30's with forecast highs remaining in the middle to upper 30's for the foreseeable future.

With the weekend staying cold, Saturday may even see some flurries with the rest of the weekend staying dry. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you