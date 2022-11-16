 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RC's Gorski signs with Miami (OH)

  • 0
Rockford Christian's Justin Gorski

The Rockford Christian baseball player signed to play for the RedHawks.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian's Justin Gorski made his college commitment official Monday night. The Royal Lions infielder will play college baseball at Miami (OH) University. It's a big opportunity for him to continue doing what he loves.

"I'm excited to get to work down there," Gorski said. "I'm ready for the next step."

Rockford Christian head baseball coach Michael Mather took over the program a couple of years ago. He appreciates everything Gorski brings to his program.

"He's everything you ask for in a player," Mather said. "He works hard. Anytime your best player is your hardest worker it makes your job a little bit easier."

Before heading to the Mid-American Conference, Gorski hopes to finish strong in his senior year this coming spring.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you