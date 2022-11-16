RC's Gorski signs with Miami (OH)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Christian's Justin Gorski made his college commitment official Monday night. The Royal Lions infielder will play college baseball at Miami (OH) University. It's a big opportunity for him to continue doing what he loves.
"I'm excited to get to work down there," Gorski said. "I'm ready for the next step."
Rockford Christian head baseball coach Michael Mather took over the program a couple of years ago. He appreciates everything Gorski brings to his program.
"He's everything you ask for in a player," Mather said. "He works hard. Anytime your best player is your hardest worker it makes your job a little bit easier."
Before heading to the Mid-American Conference, Gorski hopes to finish strong in his senior year this coming spring.