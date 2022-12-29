 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rayshawn Smith dies in custody after being sentenced to life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

  • Updated
  • 0
Rayshawn Smith mug

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Smith died on Christmas Day.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — 46-year-old Rockford resident Rayshawn Smith has died while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Smith was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Smith died on Christmas Day.

A cause of death has not been released.

Police found Hardin's body on July 23 in the Village of Roscoe, where Smith was later arrested as a suspect in the murder.

Smith pleaded guilty to the murder of Harden in October and was sentenced on December 16 in Winnebago County.

