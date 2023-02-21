 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet
accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and
likely will impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Rare Ice Storm Warnings issued for midweek storm

For the first time in several years, Ice Storm Warnings will be in effect for portions of the Stateline. Hefty ice accumulations may lead to high impacts in spots.

The storm gets underway after 9 am. A mix of snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain is possible early on, then mainly rain and freezing rain showers fall for the rest of the morning.

During the afternoon, straight freezing rain falls, mainly north of I-88. This may be mixed with regular rain at times. The ice accumulates during the evening and overnight hours, leading to slippery roads for the Wednesday evening commute and the Thursday morning commute. 

The ice totals and impacts go up the farther north you go. Southern Wisconsin and far northwest Illinois sees the highest totals, which is why Ice Storm Warnings will be in effect here. Up to 1/2" of ice could lead to widespread tree damage and power outages, on top of very difficult if not impossible driving conditions. 

Moving south, Winter Weather Advisories highlight lower impacts, but still enough to be a nuisance throughout the day. Up to 1/4" of ice is possible, creating slippery roads and sporadic power outages. 

The icy showers end early Thursday morning, but windy weather and slick roads and sidewalks may last through the rest of the morning. 

The rest of the week is quiet and colder, before a rebound occurs this weekend.

