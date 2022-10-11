 Skip to main content
Rainy weather turns stormy heading into Wednesday

  Updated
Spotty storms develop closer to sunrise Wednesday, with cooler air moving in afterward

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Light showers make way for rumbles of thunder as the early hours of Wednesday get underway. A few of those storms may be on the stronger end, so stay weather aware if up early.

We catch a break from the light to drizzly rainfall by the middle of this evening. After 7 pm, look for cloudy and breezy weather as the rain exits. Temperatures slowly cool off into the upper 50s tonight.

WREX clouds.png

After midnight, spotty showers and storms pick back up again. As sunrise approaches, so does a cold front and the possibility of stronger storms. Our area is under a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Strong wind gusts over 50 mph and hail are possible within a storm or two. Have the 13 Weather Authority app handy before you head out on the morning drive.

NAM 3KM.png

The stronger storms wind down after sunrise. We may catch another break from the rain later in the morning, then scattered showers and possibly a few storms return by the middle afternoon. We should be dry for a long while starting Wednesday evening.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

While the weather remains sunny into next week, temperatures struggle to warm. We hit the middle 60s Wednesday, then the middle 50s starting Thursday. By early next week, temperatures may dip into the 40s for highs briefly.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

