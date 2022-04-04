Rainy pattern keeps showers around this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We see rain and possibly a few snowflakes many times this week as a rainy pattern develops through Friday. Each day brings different temperatures, giving us a little bit of everything.
Warmer and wetter:
The first half of the week provides some near-average temperatures, giving us a taste of what early April normally feels like. We get a couple quick rounds of rain as well.
The weather stays mostly cloudy and quiet through the first half of Tuesday. Thanks to warmer southeast winds, temperatures jump to the upper 50s, or around 10 degrees warmer than Monday.
The push of warmer air also means more rain. The showers look to stay light, though a few quick bursts of moderate to heavier rainfall are possible. Look for these light showers to start Tuesday evening and last into Tuesday.
By early Wednesday morning, we are dry again for a short while. Look for almost a repeat of Tuesday: the weather is mostly cloudy and in the upper 50s for most of the day, then light showers are possible again later Wednesday.
Colder with snowflakes:
Colder air sweeps in Thursday and Friday. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s, or nearly 10 degrees below average. More scattered light rain is possible, especially later in the day.
The weather keeps cooling Thursday night and Friday, to the point where a few snowflakes may mix in Friday morning. As we've seen the last 2 times we picked up springtime snow, minimal accumulations are possible, mostly on grassy surfaces. We'll have to watch out for the chance for slushy roads.
We stay in the 30s Thursday night and all day Friday. The weather rebounds this weekend.
Back to spring weather:
For this weekend and beyond, we stay in a spring pattern.
This weekend dries out and turns sunny just in time for the weekend. We see temperatures back into the low 50s on Saturday. Sunday leaps into the low 60s.
Looking long term, we stay in the 60s and 70s next week. There is a chance for active weather again next week, in the form of showers and a few thunderstorms. With the warmer weather, we may have to keep an eye out for stronger storms. We'll see how the pattern evolves as we get closer to next week.