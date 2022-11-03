Rainy and windy weather sweeps out the November heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our run of sunshine and 70s is just about over. Strong winds, showers, and a few pockets of heavy rain lie ahead.
Leading up to the rainy Friday, the weather remains very warm and breezy. Temperatures may not drop out of the 60s overnight.
Showers slide in around sunrise Friday and remain spotty in the morning. There will be occasional pauses in the rain. Later in the afternoon, a few storms get sprinkled in with the scattered showers. The bulk of the rain for Friday holds off west of Freeport and Monroe, so there will be a little dry time in the afternoon.
Late Friday evening through Saturday morning is the rainiest stretch this weekend. Soaking showers are possible, with a few rumbles of thunder. The showers should clear by mid-Saturday morning.
The rest of Saturday trends dry yet very windy. Southerly winds gust up to 50 mph, which can provide a lot of headaches. Secure loose items like holiday decorations and trash cans, which may blow away or get damaged in the winds. Difficult driving conditions lie ahead, and sporadic power outages are possible. The winds die down Saturday evening.
Sunday and beyond are calm and warm. We'll see a lot of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Typical November weather may not arrive until next weekend.