Rainy and sunny weather alternates through this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get used to rain falling every other day, with temperatures alternating along with the wet weather. Summer heat looms on the horizon once the rainy pattern dries up.
Stormy evening:
A slow-moving cold front keeps scattered showers and storms going through early tonight. Most of these take place near and south of I-88.
There is an isolated threat for severe storms, mainly for damaging wind gusts and large hail. The risk area is primarily centered over Lee County and portions of DeKalb County. In addition, heavy rainfall or torrential downpours may lead to pockets of flash flooding. Do not drive into any flooded roads.
The showers and storms wind down this evening and should dry up by midnight. We'll see temperatures in the low 50s under partly cloudy weather tonight.
Back and forth:
The weather flips between sunny and warm, then cooler and stormy over the rest of the week. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday are the rainy days of the week.
Tuesday provides the first break, with a mostly sunny sky and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle 70s. The humidity drops, so the weather should feel warm and comfortable.
Scattered showers and storms come back Wednesday, mainly during the morning to afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible again. The clouds and showers push temperatures down into the upper 60s.
Sunshine and warmer weather in the 70s are back on Thursday, then Friday looks cooler with rain showers to round out the work week.
Drier and hotter:
The weekend breaks the alternating pattern with a couple days of sunshine. Temperatures stay in the middle 70s.
After a two-week break, the summer heat is back next week. Temperatures hit the 80s next Monday, then may jump to the low 90s by Tuesday. We stay hotter through the rest of the week, though temperatures may relax back to the 80s by then.