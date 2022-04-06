Rainy and snowy weather take us to the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Strong winds go away after Wednesday but be ready for more rain and eventually some snow before the weekend arrives.
Soggy Thursday:
Wednesday's windy weather doesn't bleed much into Thursday but watch out for some breezy weather from time to time. West winds gust up to around 30 mph until Thursday night. This is down from the 40-50 mph wind gusts seen Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to the breezy weather, cold and rainy weather is felt Thursday. Highs drop to the middle 40s, or about 10 degrees colder than Wednesday.
We might see some flurries Thursday morning, then scattered rain showers take over during the afternoon. We may get a period of steady showers by the early evening, so get ready for a wet end to the day. The weather dries up again Thursday night.
Snowy Friday:
After a brief break, scattered showers return Friday morning. This time around, colder air leads to snow falling. Like last Thursday, minor accumulations are possible, but likely only stick to the grassy surfaces. We'll see less than 1" for accumulation.
The weather may briefly turn to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon, then we dry out for a while starting Friday evening.
Temperatures may barely get back to 40 degrees, giving us a chilly end to the work week.
Back to spring:
We quickly jump back to warmer weather this week. Saturday remains a little cool but may warm up to around 50 degrees. Look for mostly cloudy weather to kick off the weekend.
Sunday jumps up to around 60 degrees with bright sunny weather. We stay in the 60s for the first half of next week but have to deal with a little extra spring weather on top of that.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely over the first half of the week. While signs of strong to severe storms are low for now, anytime there's thunder in the forecast you should be ready just in case.
The weather cools off again late next week as the shower chances go away.