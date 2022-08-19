Rainy and cooler weather moves in for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chances for rain return for into Friday and most of the weekend as cooler temperatures move in.
Early this morning, conditions remain dry and slightly warmer. Temperatures have dropped into the 60's. Showers have bubbled up west of our area into Iowa, we can't rule out a stray shower to reach the area, but most spots will stay dry through the morning and even early afternoon.
Showers and storms will likely move in into the evening and overnight hours. A small portion of our area is under a severe potential today, but this activity is expected to weaken as it reaches our area. Parts of Stephenson and Ogle County are under a 1 out of 5 along with counties bordering Iowa.
Showers and storms will move through the overnight hours as well with some dry time returning into Saturday morning. This activity may become more off and on as we head into the weekend.
A better chance for more wide-spread showers and storms comes in early Saturday evening. Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms become severe, damaging winds will be the biggest concern.
Some activity may linger into Saturday night with showers possible again into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend as well. Saturday's highs will only reach the middle 70's with the upper 70's returning into Sunday.
Some scattered showers and storms are possible into Sunday as well. The whole day won't be a wash out, but the activity will exit into the