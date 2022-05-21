Rain wrapping up, sunny Sunday leads to multiple chances of rain this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After seeing more seasonable temperatures for the past week or so we dip back into some cooler temperatures for the last full week of May. Warmer temperatures return by the unofficial start of the summer.
Rainy start to the weekend:
The Stateline has seen on and off showers throughout the day today, most of which are starting to wrap up and exit to our northeast. Temperatures late this afternoon are in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area.
Temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s for your evening and skies start to clear out gradually. Tomorrow temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s and gradually warm into the upper 50s to low 60s, very similar to today however we see sunny skies with fair-weather pop-up clouds into the afternoon hours.
A very rainy, cloudy, and cool week is ahead so get out and enjoy the sun while you have the chance!
Gloomy Mid-week ahead:
Temperatures this week will feel like early April instead of the last week of May, generally we see high temperatures in the low 70s for this time of year. This week we will struggle to get to the mid 60s for our high temperatures.
A high pressure system sits overhead for Monday allowing us to see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the day. Our gloomy and chilly stretch of weather starts late Monday afternoon. Clouds return and temperatures drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s.
While the whole mid-week is not a complete washout, keep the umbrella and rainboots handy as multiple chances for rain is expected.
The start of Tuesday looks to remain dry but towards Tuesday afternoon to late evening all the way into at least Thursday expect multiple chances for showers and even some downpours. The cloudy skies make temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s throughout the rest of the week.
Holiday Weekend forecast:
By the end of next week is when temperatures return to average. Friday we see temperatures into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we go into the holiday weekend temperatures turn summerlike into the upper 70s to low 80s!