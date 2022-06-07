Rain swings back in Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday provides a break from the rain, then the alternating weather pattern brings back showers for midweek. We see this pattern last all week.
Showers return:
The rest of Tuesday remains quiet and dry. Temperatures stay right near average, with evening conditions in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s. The sky slowly clouds up through the evening and night, but rain holds off until Wednesday morning.
There is a slight chance for isolated showers before dawn, but most of the rain comes through later in the morning. Most of the rain falls as showers, but there is a chance for a couple soaking thunderstorms. Severe weather isn't likely, but be ready for downpours, gusty winds, and lightning just in case.
Temperatures cool off thanks to a wind switch and the clouds and showers in the way. Highs only warm into the upper 60s, which is around 10 degrees below average.
Dry then wet:
The weather flips back to dry and warmer weather for Thursday. Look for highs near average and in the upper 70s under a sunny sky.
The rain chances are a little lower for Friday but watch out for scattered showers and a few storms for the end of the work week. As we'll see for Wednesday, temperatures may not reach 70 degrees for most spots.
Heating up:
The weekend may break up the every-other-day rainy pattern. Saturday turns sunny again, with highs in the middle 70s. There is a slight chance for rain, especially early, on Sunday, so we aren't out of the woods yet on alternating rain chances. Sunday stays in the upper 70s.
Next week, the summer heat is back. Temperatures jump to the 80s Monday, then near 90 degrees for the rest of the work week. Humidity is a lot higher, and a few rain chances may be sprinkled in.