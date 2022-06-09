Rain still possible before hot streak takes over

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our alternating weather pattern may bring rain back one or two more times, then a hot, humid, and dry pattern sets up for at least a week.
Isolated showers:
As part of the dry portion of the alternating weather pattern, Thursday remains quiet and comfortable over the rest of the day. Look for temperatures dropping into the middle 50s overnight. Clouds build in, but rain showers hold off for now.
Friday has trended drier in the forecast throughout the week. A couple isolated showers and storms are possible Friday, but most of the day and most of the area looks to stay dry.
Be ready for rain, just in case, especially during the afternoon and evening. If you do encounter showers, they look to be brief, so your weekend plans won't get washed out.
Saturday and Sunday look similar: isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of those days remain dry. The best chance for rain sets up late Saturday night. Saturday warms to near 80 degrees, then Sunday may jump into the low 80s as hotter weather starts up.
Heat streak starts:
High summer heat returns next week. Hotter temperatures and higher humidity slide in, while rain chances exit for a while.
Monday hits the middle 80s, with a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. The humidity isn't hitting muggy levels just yet, but they come shortly after the start of the week.
Tuesday looks to be the hottest of the week. Temperatures jump to the low 90s. High humidity adds a muggy feel to the day, giving us heat index values in the middle 90s.
Temperatures relax a little but stay near or right on 90 degrees for the rest of the week. Rain chances are few and far in between, so we likely won't see any cooling showers or cooler air for a while.