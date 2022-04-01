Rain/snow mix to start the weekend, more rain to come next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today is likely to be the most spring-like day of the next few days as another stretch of cold, wintry weather lingers this weekend.
Wintry return:
Temperatures peaked in the middle 40s Friday and will drop to near or just above freezing overnight. With the cold will come chances for a mix of rain and snow, possibly making for minor accumulations.
Best chances of snow mixing with the rain are farther to the north with more rain than snow the farther south you go in northern Illinois. Periods of heavy snow could cause for some accumulating snow, like we saw earlier this week, mainly in southern Wisconsin but probably throughout our northern-most counties in Illinois.
For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jo Daviess County for minor slushy accumulations on roadways. In the heaviest snow bands, snow is likely to accumulate most on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces, such as bridges or overpasses, but still can accumulate on roadways even with warm pavement.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to near 40 throughout the day Saturday with the rain/snow mix exiting the area at around sunset.
Slightly warmer:
We'll wake up to mostly sunny skies Sunday morning, but temperatures will be in the upper 20s for most. Temperatures will gradually rise through the morning and afternoon, peaking near 50.
As the temperatures warm, the clouds will thicken up with overcast skies likely into the night. Rain chances will also increase into the overnight hours through Monday morning.
Cloud cover will make Monday morning slightly warmer than the night before, with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lingering showers ending before noon. Partly cloudy skies will last throughout the day and temperatures will once again rise to near 50.
Rainy week:
Mostly cloudy skies will greet us on Tuesday, with temperatures staying relatively stagnant, in the upper 40s rising into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Rain chances will gradually increase through the morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday and will stick around for much of next week. Highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s are expected for the middle and latter parts of the week.