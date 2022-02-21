 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain and river ice is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL,
Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook,
Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and
Porter.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses
may be flooded. Heavy river ice cover may break up and lead to
localized ice jams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across
northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after midnight
tonight. Rain rates up half inch per hour are possible, with
isolated thunderstorms producing rain rates up to one inch
per hour. Soil frost depths of 8 to near 20 inches, with the
deepest frozen soils near the Wisconsin state line. Frozen
soil may limit infiltration and increase how much rainfall
becomes runoff headed toward streams and rivers. Heavy river
ice cover also remains in place along stretches of the Rock
River, Fox River, and their tributaries. River rises may
break up ice cover and cause localized ice jams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Rain showers may lead to flooding and ice by Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wet weather Monday night through Tuesday may lead to a variety of weather headaches. Freezing rain and sleet creates icy spots, while areas staying above freezing could see pockets of flooding. More wintry weather is possible late this week.

We start with rain showers and fog across the Stateline during the evening to overnight hours. The rain mainly stays light to drizzly in nature, but there is a chance for scattered pockets of heavy rain and/or even a few thunderstorms late overnight. 

Since the ground is still frozen, any heavy rain will turn right away into runoff rather than soaking into the ground. We could see puddles of water in the roads, as well as a chance for flooded rivers and streams. Ice jams and sudden flooding on stretches of the rivers are possible as well.

Because of this threat, a Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for most of the Stateline. The Watch is from midnight to noon Tuesday, highlighting when the main flood chance is.

The rainy and foggy weather lasts into Tuesday afternoon, then temperatures drop to near or below freezing. Freezing rain and sleet are possible, mostly near and north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. Ice accumulations are possible near and north of Freeport. A Winter Weather Advisory for most of Tuesday highlights where the best chances for icing are.

Watch out for slick spots Tuesday afternoon and evening as we drop below freezing. 

Wednesday provides a break in the action, then light snow is possible Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

