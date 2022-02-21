Rain showers may lead to flooding and ice by Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wet weather Monday night through Tuesday may lead to a variety of weather headaches. Freezing rain and sleet creates icy spots, while areas staying above freezing could see pockets of flooding. More wintry weather is possible late this week.
We start with rain showers and fog across the Stateline during the evening to overnight hours. The rain mainly stays light to drizzly in nature, but there is a chance for scattered pockets of heavy rain and/or even a few thunderstorms late overnight.
Since the ground is still frozen, any heavy rain will turn right away into runoff rather than soaking into the ground. We could see puddles of water in the roads, as well as a chance for flooded rivers and streams. Ice jams and sudden flooding on stretches of the rivers are possible as well.
Because of this threat, a Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for most of the Stateline. The Watch is from midnight to noon Tuesday, highlighting when the main flood chance is.
The rainy and foggy weather lasts into Tuesday afternoon, then temperatures drop to near or below freezing. Freezing rain and sleet are possible, mostly near and north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. Ice accumulations are possible near and north of Freeport. A Winter Weather Advisory for most of Tuesday highlights where the best chances for icing are.
Watch out for slick spots Tuesday afternoon and evening as we drop below freezing.
Wednesday provides a break in the action, then light snow is possible Thursday evening into Friday morning.