Rain showers making for a soggy Sunday morning

Get ready for a pretty soggy morning ahead, but a cold front brings changes today, sweeping the rain out but bringing in much cooler temperatures compared to the last few weeks.
Rain showers that spread over the area overnight will continue to bring light-to-moderate rainfall across the Stateline for the rest of the morning. A cold front moving south from Wisconsin will clear out the rain at around lunchtime.
When all is said and done, only around half an inch of rain will fall, which is welcomed, but will not put too much of a dent into the developing drought. Parts of the Stateline are running four or more inches drier than normal since May 1, a crucial time for farmers trying to grow their crops.
The cold front, while sending the rain away, will bring in cooler air from the north. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead this afternoon and evening, but any peeks of sunshine we see will not make much of a difference in terms of our temperatures, which will only top out in the upper 60s, about 10° below early June averages.
Tonight, expect quite a chilly night as the cooler air continues to move through. Temperatures early Monday morning will drop into the lower 40s, but winds gusting from the north may bring wind chills into the upper 30s, so the jackets will be necessary if you are heading out early Monday.
Clouds will have mostly cleared out by Monday, leaving us with plentiful sunshine and temperatures reaching into the middle 70s. The warmup continues under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, as temperatures return to the lower 80s, much closer to average.
For most of the week, however, "pop-up" showers are possible in the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain, though, as these showers will be very isolated and likely rather short-lived.
The vast majority of the week appears dry and mostly sunny with temperatures at seasonably warm levels.