Rain early today leads to a brief warm up for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers move through early Wednesday before a brief warm-up returns tomorrow.
Rainy start:
Wednesday is off to a rainy start with some scattered showers moving through. This off and on rain sticks with us through the first half of our day, may even hear a rumble of thunder or two.
The afternoon will dry out as we'll be left with cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 60's later today as we stay cool and below average for today.
We stay dry overnight with partly cloudy skies as dry conditions follow us into Thursday with temperatures to jump back into the 80's.
Brief warm-up:
Thursday will bring back some summer-like warmth as forecast highs are set to reach the middle 80's. Sunshine will dominate as well before a chance for stronger storms returns.
Most of the day will remain dry but breezy. Winds will gust up to 20 miles per hour through the afternoon. Chances for storms return late into Thursday.
Areas furthest northwest are under a 1 out of 5 as storms may reach portions of northern Illinois. The better chance for strong to severe storms comes in for Friday.
Most of our area is under a 2 out of 5 for the severe potential. Storms may roll through into the afternoon, but details may still change so stay tuned to the forecast.