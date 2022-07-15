Rain chances slowly dry up this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We might see a couple more rounds of rain in the coming days, but they won't be nearly as heavy or last as long as Friday's soaking showers.
For the rest of Friday, the downpours exit the scene. Spotty showers and storms may linger through 8 pm. After that, the sky dries up and stays mainly cloudy. Pockets of fog develop through most of the night. These areas of fog could become dense, so be careful driving. The fog clears quickly after sunrise.
Saturday and Sunday are very similar to each other. Both days remain mainly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday looks slightly warmer than Sunday.
Both days remain mainly dry. We can't rule out a stray shower or storm, however, Saturday evening and at times Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday has slightly higher rain chances.
Again, plan on dry and quiet conditions both days. Keep an eye on the 13 Weather Authority app, just in case, Saturday evening and Sunday.
Next week, the weather dries up and stays sunny through next weekend. Some summer heat is back on top of the quiet weather. Temperatures jump into or near the 90s each day. Muggy air moves in too, with Tuesday being the most humid. The heat index may get near 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon.